a year ago
Algeria says all options 'possible' for Algiers OPEC gathering
September 25, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

Algeria says all options 'possible' for Algiers OPEC gathering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - All options are possible for OPEC concerning a cut or freeze of output with oil producers agreed on the need to stabilize the market, Algerian Energy Minister Noureddine Bouterfa said on Sunday.

Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will meet on the sidelines of the International Energy Forum in Algeria from Sept. 26-28, where they will discuss a possible output-limiting deal.

"We will not come out of the meeting empty-handed," Bouterfa told reporters in Algiers.

Saudi Arabia and Iran are already sending conciliatory signals that they want to work together, along with Russia which is involved in talks although not a member of OPEC. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; writing by Patrick Markey)

