a year ago
Algeria energy minister sees consensus on need to steady oil price - APS
#Energy
September 10, 2016 / 8:35 AM / a year ago

Algeria energy minister sees consensus on need to steady oil price - APS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Algeria's energy minister says there is a consensus among OPEC and non-OPEC members about the need to stabilise the oil market, state news agency APS reported.

Noureddine Bouterfa was speaking after meeting his Saudi counterpart Khalid al-Falih and OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo in Paris late on Friday.

Bouterfa has been holding a series of international meetings to push for stabilising the oil price between $50 and $60, and said he was "confident" about the outcome of an OPEC meeting to be held in Algiers on Sept. 26-28. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
