OPEC chief says may call extraordinary meeting if consensus reached in Algiers -APS

ALGIERS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - OPEC members may call an extraordinary meeting to discuss oil prices if they reach consensus during an informal gathering in Algiers this month, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo said during a visit to Algeria, the country's state news agency APS said on Sunday.

Barkindo said he was optimistic about the meeting in Algeria on Sept. 26-28. He has previously said discussions in Algiers will be consultations and no major decisions will be made. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Susan Fenton)