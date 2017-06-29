PARIS, June 29 There is no talk of further oil
output cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries and its allies despite only a slow drawdown in
inventories, the United Arab Emirates' energy minister said on
Thursday.
"I think OPEC countries and non-OPEC countries who joined us
have done their part. We are looking at the others to do their
part as well. We are not worried about the market recovery,"
Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui told journalists on the sidelines
of a conference in Paris.
OPEC and allied non-OPEC producers agreed on May 25 to
extend an existing supply curb into 2018, but oil prices have
fallen on rising production from the United States and from
Nigeria and Libya, two OPEC members exempt from cutting output.
"Of course additional production coming from several
producers is prolonging the recovery but I think that is rather
short-term. We hope to see more recovery in the third and fourth
quarters," he said.
"There has been a correction, yes, the correction is a
little bit slower than expected. We are at the bottom of the
second quarter and it is always a low-demand quarter. Third and
fourth quarters, we will have a pick-up in demand and hopefully
reach a more balanced market," Mazroui said.
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Dale Hudson)