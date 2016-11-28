FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran asks OPEC members to put political rivalries aside at Vienna meeting - state TV
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
November 28, 2016 / 8:50 PM / 9 months ago

Iran asks OPEC members to put political rivalries aside at Vienna meeting - state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Iran's oil minister said members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) could agree a plan to limit oil production at their meeting in Vienna this week if they put aside political rivalries and focus on economic factors.

"If we look at the OPEC meeting from an economic point of view we can reach an agreement soon to freeze oil output to 32.5 to 33 million barrels per day as decided in Algeria," Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said on Monday in an interview with state television.

"But if political will plays a role in this, it will be difficult to make a decision ... I hope oil is not used in the Wednesday meeting as a political tool," he added. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin)

