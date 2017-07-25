FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait says premature to talk about deeper cuts: report
July 25, 2017 / 1:08 PM / an hour ago

Kuwait says premature to talk about deeper cuts: report

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A worker checks the valve of an oil pipe at Nahr Bin Umar oil field, north of Basra, Iraq December 21, 2015.Essam Al-Sudani/File Photo

(Reuters) - Kuwait's OPEC governor Haitham al-Ghais said it is premature to talk about additional cuts to oil output as things are going in the right direction and signs are positive, Al-Arabiya television reported.

Al-Ghais said oil demand is expected to rise by 2 million barrels per day as we enter the second half of the year.

Kuwait chairs a ministerial committee which met in the Russian city of St Petersburg on Monday.

The committee of OPEC and non-OPEC states monitors the implementation of a global oil pact to cut oil output by a combined 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) from January 2017 until the end of March 2018.

Reporting by Reem Shamseddine and Mostafa Hashem, editing by Louise Heavens

