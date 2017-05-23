Norway oil ministry says has no plan to cut oil output

OSLO, May 23 (Reuters) - Norway has no plans to cut its oil output, the country's oil and energy ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Ministry has a good dialogue with other countries about the oil market. We are not in a situation in which regulating production is on the agenda for Norway," the ministry said in a statement.

Kuwait's oil minister said earlier on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia's oil minister had spoken to countries including Norway, Turkmenistan and Egypt which had signalled a willingness to join oil output cuts. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)