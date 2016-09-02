FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 2, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Putin says oil output freeze would be right decision - Russian agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said he hoped for an agreement on an oil output freeze and it would be the right decision for the global oil market, Russian news agencies reported on Friday, quoting an interview Putin gave to Bloomberg.

"It would be right to find a compromise... We think it is the right decision for global energy markets," Interfax news agency quoted Putin as saying in the interview. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)

