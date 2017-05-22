Iraqi minister agrees with Saudi call to extend OPEC cuts for 9 months

BAGHDAD, May 22 (Reuters) - Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi said on Monday he agreed with Saudi Arabia on the need for extending OPEC crude output cuts for a further nine months.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih, speaking at the same news conference in Baghdad, said the Iraqi prime minister also agreed on the need to extend OPEC cuts for a nine-month period.

Existing output curbs by OPEC and non-OPEC producers were due to last for the first six months of 2017. A meeting this week of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries this week will discuss whether the cuts are extended.