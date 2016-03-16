FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabia fully supports Doha oil meeting in April -Saudi source
March 16, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, March 16 (Reuters) - Top OPEC producer Saudi Arabia fully supports an emergency meeting for oil producers in the Qatari capital Doha in April, a Saudi oil source said on Wednesday.

“Since Russia and other countries agree on having an emergency meeting for oil producers in Doha on April 17, Saudi Arabia fully supports this initiative,” the source said.

Earlier on Wednesday, OPEC sources told Reuters oil producers including Gulf OPEC members support holding talks next month on a deal to freeze output even if Iran declines to participate, increasing the likelihood of the first global supply deal in 15 years.

Reporting by Reem Shamseddine, editing by David Evans

