a year ago
Venezuela says OPEC, non-OPEC oil stabilizing deal "close"
#Energy
September 18, 2016 / 11:46 PM / a year ago

Venezuela says OPEC, non-OPEC oil stabilizing deal "close"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday that OPEC and non-OPEC countries were "close" to reaching a deal to stabilize oil markets and that he aimed for a deal to be announced this month.

OPEC members may call an extraordinary meeting to discuss oil prices if they reach consensus at an informal gathering in Algiers this month, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo said during a visit to Algeria, the country's state news agency, APS, reported on Sunday. (Reporting by Deisy Buitrago; Editing by Peter Cooney)

