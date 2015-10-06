FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shell CEO sees first signs of oil price recovery
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 6, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

Shell CEO sees first signs of oil price recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Oil markets are beginning to recover but the scale of global oversupply means prices may only rise slowly, the chief executive of Royal Dutch Shell Plc said on Tuesday.

“We see the first signs of recovery in oil prices,” Ben van Beurden told an oil industry conference in London

“American shale so far has been much more resilient financially and technically than many expected,” he said. “With shale oil being more resilient than we thought it will take some time for prices to recover.”

He said many U.S. oil producers would struggle to refinance while prices remained low, leading to lower output in the future: “Producers are now looking for new cash to survive and they will probably struggle to get it.” (Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Christopher Johnson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.