MOSCOW, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry said on Friday a meeting between members and non-members of oil cartel OPEC would take place in Istanbul on Oct. 12, Russia's RIA news agency reported.

The meeting will discuss efforts to limit oil output and be attended by Russia, Brazil, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Mexico and Oman, RIA cited the ministry as saying. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Alexander Smith)