5 months ago
Rosneft sees risk global oil output cuts deal won't be extended
March 13, 2017 / 10:01 AM / 5 months ago

Rosneft sees risk global oil output cuts deal won't be extended

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 13 (Reuters) - Russian oil major Rosneft said on Monday there was a risk that a global oil output cuts deal would not be extended because of a lack of will on the part of the main participants and due to shale production dynamics in the United States.

"We think that in the long term global oil demand dynamics and reduced investment during the period of ultra low prices will balance the market, but that the risk of a price war resuming remains," a company spokesman told Reuters. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

