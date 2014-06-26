FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pluspetrol and partners offer naphtha, distillates and Peruvian crudes
June 26, 2014

Pluspetrol and partners offer naphtha, distillates and Peruvian crudes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON, June 26 (Reuters) - Argentina’s private oil company Pluspetrol and its partners at blocks 8, 56 and 88 in Peru have launched tenders to sell a 300,000 barrel cargo combining naphtha and medium distillate blend stock (MDBS) and two cargoes of crude for delivery from July to September, documents seen by Reuters on Thursday say.

Pluspetrol and its partners Hunt Oil, Sk Innovation , Tecpetrol, Repsol and Sonatrach offer to deliver the combined cargo of 150,000 barrels of naphtha and 150,000 barrels of MDBS on July 12-14 at Pisco port, Peru.

Prices for this tender must be indexed to ultra low-sulfur diesel (ULSD) from the U.S. Gulf Coast and natural gasoline from Mont Belvieu. Interested companies can also bid only for the parcel of MDBS.

The Argentine company and its partners Korea National Oil Corporation, Daewoo International Co. and SK Innovation separately offer to sell a 250,000 barrel cargo of Peruvian Loreto crude and a 150,000 barrel cargo of Mayna crude, both for delivery from August 25 to September 3 at Bayovar port.

For these cargoes, interested companies must index bids to West Texas Intermediate or Brent crudes front month prices.

Pluspetrol will receive offer for all of these tenders until July 2.

Previously this month, Pluspetrol sold to U.S. Chevron a 380,000 barrel cargo of Loreto crude that will be loaded in the first week of August. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga)

