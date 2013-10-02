FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TransCanada doesn't see Keystone XL presidential permit in 2013
October 2, 2013 / 1:03 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-TransCanada doesn't see Keystone XL presidential permit in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects date to Wednesday)

NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp no longer expects a decision on the U.S. presidential permit required for the Keystone XL pipeline by the end of the year, the company said in a Wednesday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision.

The pipeline could carry up to 830,000 barrels per day of Canadian and U.S. oil to refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast. It has hit several regulatory snags since it was first proposed in 2008. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

