FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Shell Pipeline resumes operations on Zydeco after unspecified repair
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 13, 2016 / 2:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Shell Pipeline resumes operations on Zydeco after unspecified repair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, April 13 (Reuters) - Shell Pipeline Company on Wednesday morning resumed flows on a portion of its Zydeco crude pipeline between Houston and Port Neches, Texas, after shutting the line for over 24 hours for an unspecified repair, according to shipper notices obtained by Reuters.

* Shell voluntarily shut the line around 11:30 PM EST on April 11 after finding a small quantity of unknown liquid near the pipeline in the Mont Belvieu, Texas area, according to a notice sent to shippers on Tuesday

* Shell completed an investigation and made appropriate repairs to allow the pipeline to resume safe operations on Wednesday morning, according to a second shipper notice sent to shippers on Wednesday morning

* The pipeline, which is also referred to as the Ho-Ho system, transports crude form Houston, Texas to Houma, Louisiana

* A spokesperson for Shell did not immediately respond to a request for comment (Reporting by Liz Hampton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.