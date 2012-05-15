FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oil rises $1 on euro zone data
May 15, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 5 years ago

Oil rises $1 on euro zone data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 15(Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures rose by $1 on Tuesday, as the euro zone narrowly avoided a recession and as better-than-forecast German first-quarter GDP data raised hopes that Germany would steer the way through the European debt crisis.

Brent rose $1 to $112.57 and hit a peak of $112.67 before easing to $112.13 as of 1258 GMT.

The euro zone economy stagnated with zero growth, the EU’s statistics office Eurostat said on Tuesday, surprising market participants expecting data indicating a recession.

Germany’s GDP in the first quarter also rose far more than anticipated to 0.5 percent, pushing the euro above a four-month low and thereby temporarily reassuring traders regarding European oil demand. (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Jason Neely)

