Saudi drawing down FX reserves to cover deficit, data suggests
March 26, 2015 / 2:15 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi drawing down FX reserves to cover deficit, data suggests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has begun drawing down its foreign currency reserves for the first time since 2009 to cover a record state budget deficit caused by the plunge in oil prices, data from the Saudi central bank indicated on Thursday.

The central bank’s net foreign assets fell 1.4 percent from a year earlier to 2.650 trillion riyals ($707 billion) in February, according to monthly central bank statistics.

It was the first year-on-year drop since February 2010, when Saudi Arabia was affected by the global financial crisis. Central bank officials could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Catherine Evans)

