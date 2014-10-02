Long-dated oil prices, firm for months, finally succumb to rout

Oct 2 (Reuters) - As near-term oil prices have slid over the past three months, long-term crude oil prices resisted, holding resolutely firm in an apparent sign that weak market conditions may not last long.

That is, until this week.

Over the past few days, long-dated futures for 2017 and beyond have tumbled in tandem with prompt contracts, a shift that suggests more market participants are betting the current global oversupply may last for some time.

From the oil price peak in late June through a week ago, December 2014 Brent fell nearly $15 a barrel while December 2017 eased only $3 a barrel. But over the past five days, both prices have tumbled in lockstep, dropping by as much as $4 a barrel.

“The backs may finally be realizing that this situation could last for years,” said a crude trader.

The trend in U.S. markets is similar if less pronounced. December 2014 fell from near $103 a barrel in late June to around $91 a week ago; the 2017 contract barely budged, moving from $88.50 to $87.50 a barrel by Sept. 22. However, December 2017 on Thursday had slumped to around $84 a barrel. December 2014 rebounded from its lows to close at $90.

Trading volume has also spiked, with December 2017 hitting a record 6,800 lots on Thursday, four times above average. Over the previous two days volume was twice as high as normal.

Oil traders said it was premature to draw any definitive conclusions from the abrupt downturn in long-dated contracts, which tend to be thinly traded and thus more volatile.

Forward hedging by producers may have contributed. After WTI fell below $90, automatic mechanisms for selling long-dated futures may have been activated, said one market participant.

Short-term factors are also driving headline oil prices, fueled by the fact that supply from the Middle East has remained largely unhindered by violence there, while economic data from Europe and Asia hinted at weak demand.

European benchmark Brent hit its lowest level since June 2012 on Thursday.

But the retreat in long-term prices may spur more debate over whether the boom in U.S. shale oil production is being priced more deeply into the market, convincing long-term traders that abundance, not scarcity, may be the new normal.

The unyielding growth in shale output, coupled with major strides in vehicle efficiency that will cut deeply into demand, may be changing longer-term views.

A month ago, one of the market’s biggest long-term bulls, hedge fund manager Andy Hall, said his $3.3 billion Astenbeck fund had cut risk, taken profits and shifted more holdings into cash due to market ructions. But even then, he said his biggest holdings remained U.S. oil contracts for 2017 and beyond.

People who were betting against the spread may be short-covering, he said. “Even though the backwardation move in WTI is now pronounced, you wouldn’t expect that to be evidence” in the long-distant contracts, he said.

Since mid-June, backwardation between WTI futures for December 2014 and December 2017 has disappeared, to where December 2014 was only $3 a barrel over 2017, which may have triggered some short covering, he said. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Chris Reese)