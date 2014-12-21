FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq oil min says no need for OPEC emergency meeting now
#Energy
December 21, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

Iraq oil min says no need for OPEC emergency meeting now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Iraq’s oil minister said on Sunday he saw no need for an emergency meeting of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), but “we have to wait and see” whether the group made the right decision to keep its output unchanged.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Abu Dhabi, the minister, Adel Abdel Mahdi, added that he saw prices stabilising at around current levels of about $60 a barrel.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal, Editing by William Maclean

