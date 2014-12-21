FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Naimi: Kingdom will not lower output even if non-OPEC cuts
December 21, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

Saudi's Naimi: Kingdom will not lower output even if non-OPEC cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said on Sunday the kingdom would not reduce production to prop up petroleum markets even if non-OPEC nations cut output.

“If they want to cut production they are welcome, we are not going to cut, certainly Saudi Arabia is not going to cut,” he said. He added he was “100 percent not pleased” with oil prices. They would improve, he said, but it was unclear when.

Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Rania El Gamal, Writing by William Maclean

