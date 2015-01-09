FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Why Brent crude's slide has stopped...for a few days at least
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 9, 2015 / 4:25 AM / 3 years ago

Why Brent crude's slide has stopped...for a few days at least

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

GRAPHIC: Brent price chart: link.reuters.com/nar73w

By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen SINGAPORE, Jan 9 (Reuters) - If recent oil market history is any guide, Brent crude prices will mark time around $50 a barrel for another few days before resuming their decline. Why? Because it’s a nice round figure.

The freefall from $100 since August has shaken the roots of a deep conviction that Saudi Arabia will always be looking out for the market should it tank. The more than 50 percent drop in benchmark Brent crude has shocked traders and confounded analysts, even pushing some to look to social and cognitive psychology for price guidance.

A common corporate hedging strategy is to set up put options around big psychological levels, said Mark Keenan, who heads Asia commodities research at Societe Generale, as he explained why Brent had paused near $80, $70 and $60.

“During the recent downturn, we saw huge quantities of put options bought by oil producers,” he said.

In the last two months of its slide, Brent had loitered at those levels for three to nine days before resuming its drop. Since Wednesday, it has sat just above $50. Analysts at BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research said prices may eventually fall as low as $40. (Editing by Henning Gloystein and Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.