Arcadia Energy to quit physical oil products trading in Asia -sources
November 21, 2013 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

Arcadia Energy to quit physical oil products trading in Asia -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Arcadia Energy gives up storage at Universal

* Company to focus on derivatives

By Seng Li Peng and Jessica Jaganathan

SINGAPORE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Arcadia Energy is pulling out of physical oil products trading in Asia and has given up ‘clean’ storage space in Singapore, industry sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The company will focus on the derivatives market, the sources said. CEO Paul Adams declined to comment.

The London-based company has recently lost some crude and gasoline traders to GlencoreXstrata in Singapore, a major trading hub for the booming Asian market.

The company has also lost a few Beijing-based traders, the soruces said. Details were not immediately available.

Owned by shipping magnate John Fredriksen, Arcadia had storage tanks on lease in Singapore’s Universal Terminal for ‘clean’ products.

Gasoline, diesel and jet are ‘clean’ products. Arcadia had storage for gasoline but it was unclear if it had tanks for diesel and jet.

Arcadia was active in the Singapore gasoline cash market, where it traded slightly more than 60 cargoes of different grades of the fuel from January to September, amounting to about 3.15 million barrels, or close to 15 percent of the total volume traded in the cash market in those months.

Glencore traded about half the gasoline volume that Arcadia did in the cash window in the first nine months of the year, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Arcadia’s last transacted deal in the Singapore cash window was in late September.

It has two naphtha traders remaining in Singapore.

