#Energy
April 9, 2012 / 10:26 AM / in 6 years

Asia Products Outlook-Naphtha seen stronger

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 9 (Reuters) - Asia may see buying interest
for naphtha picking up this week, with a cracker in South Korea
scheduled to resume production following more than a month of
maintenance. 	
    Optimism also surrounds sellers in the fuel oil market as
premiums are likely to stay supported by lower supplies, but
demand for distillates is seen weak. 	
         	
   * NAPHTHA DEMAND COULD IMPROVE	
   - Naphtha demand may see some improvement this week as South
Korean buyers are expected to start seeking second-half May
cargoes following a week of muted interest due to high offers. 	
    - That depressed crack spreads last week, which ended on
Friday at $142.08 a tonne, or about 4 percent lower on the week.	
   - Honam Petrochemical is restarting its cracker in Yeosu
following maintenance and expansion works to boost capacity to 1
million tonnes per year (tpy) from 750,000 tpy. 	
    - It has already came forward with a tender seeking
second-half May naphtha.	
    - Taiwan's CPC suffered a setback as it had to shut its
500,000 tpy No. 5 cracker on Friday after a fire had damaged a
pipeline, but traders said the loss in demand would be offset by
lower volumes of European naphtha coming to Asia next month.
 	
     	
   * MIDDLE DISTILLATES SEEN WEAK 	
    - Middle distillates demand is seen weak as high prices
caused by strong crude have driven buyers away. 	
    - Although demand from Vietnam was healthy, buying interest
was weak from Indonesia, one of Asia's top buyers of diesel,
trader said. Indonesia is a much bigger market than Vietnam, and
so its sluggish demand is hitting the market, they said. 	
    - European demand for Asian distillates barrels was equally
lacklustre.              	
     	
   * FUEL OIL TO STAY FIRM
   - Fuel oil is expected to remain supported by lower supplies
in April, with its refining margin discount narrowing to around
$6 a tonne on Monday at midday.	
    - Singapore onshore fuel oil stocks fell 1.35 million
barrels to 22.087 million barrels for the week ended April 4,
with arbitrage arrivals from the West just a third of March's
average of around 850,000 tonnes.  	
    - Chinese trader Brightoil has also been seen supporting the
market, picking up significant volumes in both the swaps and
spot physical markets in the past two weeks.	
PRODUCT                            Apr-06    Mar-30    CHNG	
NAPHTHA (D/B)                      116.36    116.64    -0.28	
GASOLINE 92 UNL (D/B)              135.01    134.80    +0.21	
JET/KEROSENE (D/B)                 135.06    135.60    -0.54	
GAS OIL 0.5% S (D/B)               135.09    135.26    -0.17	
LSWR FOB INDONESIA (D/B)            87.10     86.61    +0.49	
FUEL OIL (180 CST) (D/T)           742.15    741.85    +0.30	
FUEL OIL (380 CST) (D/T)           731.90    728.65    +3.25	
 	
GASOLINE 92 UNL-NAPHTHA (D/B)       18.65     18.16    +0.49	
JET/KEROSENE-GASOIL (D/B)           -0.03      0.34    -0.37	
FUEL OIL 180CST-380CST (D/T)        10.25     13.20    -2.95	
GAS OIL-FUEL OIL 180 CST (D/B)      20.91     21.13    -0.22    	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng and Jasmin Choo, editing by Jane
Baird)

