India MRPL sells gasoline, gasoil, naphtha;steep premiums

SINGAPORE, July 16 (Reuters) - India’s Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has sold gasoline, gasoil and naphtha at sharply higher premiums in reflection of strong fundamentals, traders said on Monday.

It sold 25,000 tonnes of 92-octane gasoline for Aug. 5-7 loading to Gunvor at premiums of $3.75 a barrel to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

It also sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha to PetroChina for Aug. 8-10 loading at premiums of $29.50 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis.

Separately, MRPL sold 40,000 tonnes of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over Aug. 1-3 to trader Trafigura at a premium of about $3 a barrel above Middle East quotes. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng and Jessica Jaganathan;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)