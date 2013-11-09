FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alabama rail line seen shut for 7 days after oil-train wreck
November 9, 2013

Alabama rail line seen shut for 7 days after oil-train wreck

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aliceville, ALABAMA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Genesee & Wyoming Inc rail line in western Alabama that was shut on Friday by a major oil-train derailment is likely to reopen in about a week, a company official said.

Bill Jasper, president of the Alabama & Gulf Coast Railway, told Reuters that the line’s parent Genesee was working with larger railroads to help reroute traffic. Officials had not yet examined the scene as some of the 25 tank cars that derailed and exploded were likely to continue burning until Saturday.

“All the evidence we need to figure out what happened is underneath the wreckage,” he said.

