U.S. EPA cites Bakersfield, Calif. oil train terminal with violations

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has cited Plains All American Pipeline LP’s Bakersfield crude terminal with violations of the Clean Air Act, according to a notice dated April 30.

The EPA said a previous environmental review was not thorough enough.

The terminal has been operating since November 2014 and can currently receive one 100-car unit train a day carrying crude from the Bakken shale formation as well as heavier tar sands crude from Canada. (Reporting by Rory Carroll)