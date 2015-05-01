FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Canada and U.S. oil railcar standards include designed cars
#Energy
May 1, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

New Canada and U.S. oil railcar standards include designed cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. and Canada rolled out new oil railcar standards on Friday that require a new car design to be phased in and introduce more stringent speed limits and enhanced braking for tank cars to reduce damage in derailments.

Under the regulations, tank cars built after Oct. 1 must have thicker hulls, full-height headshields, thermal protection, and improved pressure valves. Existing tank cars must be retrofitted with these components.

The rule requires replacing tank cars known as DOT-111 for crude by rail within three years.

Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Alden Bentley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
