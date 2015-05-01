New Canada and U.S. oil railcar standards include designed cars

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. and Canada rolled out new oil railcar standards on Friday that require a new car design to be phased in and introduce more stringent speed limits and enhanced braking for tank cars to reduce damage in derailments.

Under the regulations, tank cars built after Oct. 1 must have thicker hulls, full-height headshields, thermal protection, and improved pressure valves. Existing tank cars must be retrofitted with these components.

The rule requires replacing tank cars known as DOT-111 for crude by rail within three years.