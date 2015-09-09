FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Western Refining to run 100 pct of El Paso refinery on Four Corners crude
#Market News
September 9, 2015 / 7:05 PM / 2 years ago

Western Refining to run 100 pct of El Paso refinery on Four Corners crude

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Western Refining said on Wednesday it will replace 100 percent of the sweet crude slate at its 128,000 barrel per day (bpd) El Paso, Texas refinery to take cost-advantaged local crudes.

The company CEO Jeff Stevens said the refinery is currently running between 80,000-85,000 bpd of local crude.

The firm is also evaluating a 10,000-15,000 bpd expansion of the refinery, slated for completion in 2017-2018.

Western expects the switch in feedslates to add between $20-25 million in profit generated from the El Paso refinery by the first quarter of 2017 . (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
