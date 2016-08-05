Italy's IPLOM refinery remains closed due to pipeline issue

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Italy's IPLOM oil refinery remained closed on Friday, awaiting a judge's decision on a plan to monitor a connecting pipeline that spilled oil earlier this year, a company spokeswoman said.

In an email, the spokeswoman said there was no timeline yet for restarting the 40,000 barrel per day (bpd) plant. It shut down in early May after authorities ordered an investigation into a leak in one of the pipelines feeding crude oil to the refinery.

The company began repair works on the damaged pipeline in May. (Reporting By Libby George; Editing by Susan Fenton)