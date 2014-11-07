UPDATE 1-Mexico energy min to meet Venezuela's Ramirez, Saudi's al-Naimi

(Recasts with Coldwell to meet al-Naimi next week)

MEXICO CITY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Energy Minister Pedro Joaquin Coldwell will meet with Venezuela’s visiting Foreign Minister Rafael Ramirez on Friday and with Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi next week, officials said, against a backdrop of weaker global oil prices.

Former Venezuelan energy minister and head of state oil company PDVSA, Ramirez remains Venezuela’s OPEC delegation head and has led calls for an emergency meeting due to global price declines.

Ramirez met al-Naimi on Wednesday as part of a climate change conference on Venezuela’s Margarita Island, but they offered no comment on oil markets afterward.

After his Venezuela visit, Naimi plans to attend a natural gas conference in the Mexican resort of Acapulco next week, when he and Coldwell will discuss the oil market.

“We will discuss various issues of mutual interest ... naturally among them the behavior of oil markets,” Coldwell told reporters.

Naimi’s trip to Latin America has evoked memories of the late 1990s, when he helped broker a deal with Venezuela and Mexico to curb production and revive prices that had fallen to nearly $10 a barrel.

Brent crude oil on Friday steadied above $83 a barrel, consolidating after several months of sharp falls, as U.S. jobs data pointed to stronger economic growth and the dollar remained near four-year highs. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by Simon Gardner, Bernard Orr)