Oil Search to pay out up to 50 pct of core profit in dividends
October 22, 2014 / 10:46 PM / 3 years ago

Oil Search to pay out up to 50 pct of core profit in dividends

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Oil Search Ltd said it would start paying out up to 50 percent of its core net profit in dividends, as liquefied natural gas exports from Papua New Guinea are set to quadruple the company’s output next year.

Following a strategic review, the company said on Thursday it has stakes in fields with enough gas to fill at least two and potentially three new LNG units, called trains, in Papua New Guinea.

“These trains offer excellent economic returns, even if a weaker LNG pricing environment emerges,” Oil Search said in its quarterly production report.

The Papua New Guniea LNG project, operated by ExxonMobil Corp, started shipping ahead of schedule in May, initially selling into the LNG spot market as it ramped up its two trains to full capacity.

It delivered its first long-term contract cargo in September and expects all of its long-term contracts to begin by the end of this year.

“We see ongoing robust LNG demand from the Asia-Pacific region, with PNG in a highly competitive position to capture these emerging and growing LNG markets,” the company said.

In its effort to gain access to more gas for LNG expansions in Papua New Guinea, Oil Search bought into the Elk and Antelope fields, controlled by InterOil earlier this year and has challenged InterOil’s sale of a stake in the fields to French giant Total SA.

Arbitration of that dispute begins in late November and a decision is expected in the first quarter of 2015, Oil Search said. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
