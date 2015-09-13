FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oil Search rejects Woodside's $8 bln takeover plan
September 13, 2015 / 10:26 PM / 2 years ago

Oil Search rejects Woodside's $8 bln takeover plan

SYDNEY, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Oil Search Ltd on Monday rebuffed an all-share $8 billion takeover proposal from Woodside Petroleum Ltd, saying the proposal was “highly opportunistic and grossly undervalues the company.”

Woodside, Australia’s biggest energy company, last week sought exclusive talks with the Papua New Guinea-focused oil and gas producer on a one-for-four share offer, conditioned on support from key stakeholders, including the PNG government.

“If any proposals are tabled in the future that reflect compelling value for Oil Search shareholders, we will engage on them,” Oil Search Chairman Rick Lee said in a statement to the Australian securities exchange.

“Clearly this proposal falls well short of that test.” (Reporting by Sonali Paul and Swati Pandey; Editing by Peter Cooney)

