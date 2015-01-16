FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Enterprise says Seaway Twin running at around half capacity
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2015 / 6:10 PM / 3 years ago

Enterprise says Seaway Twin running at around half capacity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FREEPORT, Texas, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners said on Friday its Seaway Twin pipeline may not run at full capacity for the time being on low oil prices.

It is running at 200,000-250,000 barrels per day (bpd) now, versus capacity of 450,000 bpd, Enterprise COO Jim Teague said.

The line connects to Enbridge’s Illinois-to-Oklahoma Flanagan South and is part of a network that is ramping up and carrying crude from Canada to U.S. Gulf Coast refiners.

With access to the Texas gulf coast, Enbridge CEO Al Monaco said the company may look at crude projects that link over to St. James Louisiana, an important logistics hub. (Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Terry Wade)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.