FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oil output from largest U.S. shale plays to fall 72,000 bpd -EIA
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 13, 2015 / 6:55 PM / 2 years ago

Oil output from largest U.S. shale plays to fall 72,000 bpd -EIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Oil production from the largest U.S. shale plays is forecast to plunge some 72,000 barrels per day in August compared with the previous month, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Monday.

Oil production from the Permian play of West Texas and New Mexico, however, is expected to rise 5,000 bpd to 2.05 million bpd, according to the EIA’s drilling productivity report.

Bakken oil production is expected to fall 22,000 bpd to 1.2 million bpd, while Eagle Ford oil production is expected to drop 55,000 bpd to 1.5 million bpd. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.