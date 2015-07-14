FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea's GS Caltex, Hyundai Oilbank win tenders to supply gas stations
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 14, 2015 / 10:15 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea's GS Caltex, Hyundai Oilbank win tenders to supply gas stations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 14 (Reuters) - South Korea’s GS Caltex Corp and Hyundai Oilbank Co Ltd have won tenders to supply fuels for two years to more than 1,000 gas stations nationwide that compete with stations run by the country’s major refiners, Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) said.

The KNOC and the National Agricultural Cooperative Federation issued tenders jointly to help 1,146 low-cost private and public gas stations sell more cost-competitive fuel than stations run by the refiners.

The government hopes this will help keep a lid on inflationary pressures.

The two refiners GS Caltex and Hyundai Oilbank will supply a combined 1.2 billion litres, or 7.55 million barrels, of fuels a year from Sept 1, 2015 to Aug 31, 2017, made up of gasoline, diesel and kerosene, KNOC said in a statement. A KNOC official did not disclose any prices and said the volume breakdown per fuel was not available.

Separately, KNOC and the federation had sought to buy 1.2 million barrels of gasoline a year and 800,000 barrels of diesel a year in other two-year supply tenders.

They passed on the gasoline tender, which attracted just a single offer, while they awarded the diesel supply tender to Hyundai Oilbank for the period Sept 1, 2015 to Aug 31, 2017, a separate KNOC statement said. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Neil Fullick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.