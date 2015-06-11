FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Small oil spill reported after 10-inch pipeline ruptures in Louisiana -official
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 11, 2015 / 10:17 PM / 2 years ago

Small oil spill reported after 10-inch pipeline ruptures in Louisiana -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - A small oil spill was reported on Thursday after a pipeline that belongs to Phillips 66 ruptured in Carlyss, Louisiana, according to a local official.

The spill from a 10-inch line in was quickly contained, according to Norman Bourdeau, Operations Manager for the Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security.

He could not say where the pipeline starts and ends, but said it belonged to Phillips 66, and the crude was owned by Citgo Petroleum Corp. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.