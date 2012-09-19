FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House repeats tapping oil reserves still an option
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

White House repeats tapping oil reserves still an option

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday that tapping strategic oil reserves remained an option but it had nothing to announce on the subject despite concerns about extended price declines.

“We monitor global oil markets and we keep all options on the table to deal with disruptions, if necessary,” White House Press Secretary Jay Carney said of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. “But I have no other announcements to make on that.”

Oil fell below $95 a barrel on Wednesday, extending a three-day price slide. The White House said there is not a price or reserve level that would make releasing emergency stockpiles of oil necessary, and repeated it remains one option in dealing with volatile energy markets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.