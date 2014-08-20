FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oil traders storing crude for profit as contango takes hold
#Market News
August 20, 2014 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

Oil traders storing crude for profit as contango takes hold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Oil traders have begun fixing tankers to take North Sea, West African and Arab crudes to South Africa for storage, hoping for a repeat of the multi-million dollar bonanza they reaped in 2008-2009.

Shipping fixtures show that in late July and August, BP , Mercuria, Total and Chevron all booked suezmaxes to deliver crude to South Africa, with traders saying that a good number of these barrels will go into storage.

Storing crude is now considered profitable for some companies because of a glut of barrels in the Atlantic Basin which has weighed on physical crude prices and Brent crude futures.

As a result, a contango structure has developed which should allow traders to sell stored crude for a profit at a later date. (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by David Evans)

