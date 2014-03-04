UPDATE 1-Nustar leases Caribbean, Canadian storage to two oil companies

March 3 (Reuters) - Nustar Energy said on Monday it signed long-term agreements to lease crude oil storage at its two Atlantic storage terminals in the Caribbean and Canada to a national oil company and a U.S. oil major. The San Antonio, Texas-based company said it entered into an agreement with an unnamed national oil company for 5 million barrels of light crude oil storage capacity at its St. Eustatius terminal in the Caribbean, with the first oil shipment expected this week. The second deal was with a major U.S. oil company that leased 3 million barrels of light crude oil storage at Nustar's Point Tupper terminal in Nova Scotia, Canada, that will go into effect this summer. Nustar declined to identify the parties to the agreements or the value and duration of the contracts. The St. Eustatius terminal has a tank capacity of up to 13.4 million barrels while the terminal in Point Tupper, located about 700 miles (1,100 km) from the New York Harbor, can store up to 7.7 million barrels. Brazil's state-run Petrobras has a contract to store ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) and gasoline at the St Eustatius facility, according to trade sources. The company has also used the terminal to blend gasoline from Brazil, the sources said.