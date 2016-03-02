Vopak aims for strategy above volume, even as oil storage booms

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Though the world’s oil tanks are filling to the brim, top storage company Vopak said it is sticking with plans to trim its terminal network and focus on tapping into the next point of demand for storage in markets such as gas.

The overhang of crude oil and products such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel over the past 18 months led traders to scramble for storage space - boosting lease rates across Europe and increasing occupancy rates for Vopak to 92 percent in 2015.

But Chief Executive Eelco Hoekstra said the Dutch company’s plan to divest 15 terminals that began in 2014 was moving forward.

He said Vopak is focusing its investments on gas terminals, particularly as the United States begins to export due to the shale boom, burgeoning oil demand centres in Asia and industrial terminals, such as those feeding petrochemical plants with the naphtha or liquefied petroleum gas feedstock they need.

“We are looking at the positioning of our network and the quality of our assets more than the growth,” Hoekstra said, describing “quality” as terminals that are in demand regardless of the current balance of the oil market.

“If we have the opportunity to invest in gas markets, or make our portfolio more attractive with clear shorts, or get involved in industrial terminals, that’s where we want to be.”

He added that other opportunities could also create new hubs, such as in the United States as it transitioned into an exporter of crude and potentially products, and across Asia, where growing economies boost demand for oil.

But Hoekstra said some existing capacity could be “altered” to meet these shifting needs.

Hoekstra said “unprecedented” demand for oil storage had transformed the market over the past 15 years, leading companies to add millions of barrels of tank space worldwide.

The rise of mega refining hubs in the Middle East and Asia and closures of old, unprofitable refineries in Europe created a need for import and export terminals in new parts of the world.

The resulting rush to build oil tanks saw an expansion of more than 25 percent across Europe from 2008 to 2013, while U.S. storage capacity expanded by 160 million barrels, or 6 percent, from 2010 until 2015, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

“Where we are today, I would say we are at the end of that,” Hoekstra said. “In other words, we’ve seen the amount of commissioning slowing down slightly compared to historic levels.”

Vopak expects 2016 to mark another year of high storage demand. But once oil markets rebalance - a timeline on which Hoekstra declined to comment - tanks that are occupied only by traders taking advantage of the surplus would clear, amplifying pressure on storage companies to be prepared.

“If the low oil price persists, obviously it will boost demand for energy. But it also finds a way for new investment in the (storage) industry,” Hoekstra said, adding that “any industry that’s very capacity- and occupancy-driven is very much affected by a position of oversupply.”

Almost half of Vopak’s contracts, as measured in percentage of revenue, are three years or longer. Thirty percent cover leases of one to three years and the remainder for a year or less. This has enabled the company to cash in on some of the more recent price increases for tank space.

“If the quality of your assets is better ... they do not store with you because of temporary need, but because of long-term need ... obviously you’re better protected” from a balancing market. (Reporting by Libby George; Editing by Dale Hudson)