FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Traders book oil tankers to store 25 mln barrels at sea - sources
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 13, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 3 years ago

Traders book oil tankers to store 25 mln barrels at sea - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Oil traders have booked at least 12 tankers to store 25 million barrels of crude at sea in a further sign of a build-up in global stocks, according to shipping sources and fixture data.

At least 11 very large crude carriers (VLCCs) have been reported as booked with storage options, shipping sources and fixture lists show, rising from around five vessels at the end of last week. Each VLCC can hold a maximum of 2 million barrels of oil.

Separately, the Ti Oceania - one of the world’s biggest oil tankers, known as an ultra-large crude carrier with a 3 million barrel capacity - has been booked to store crude, the data and market sources say.

Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.