Hedge fund manager Taylor says $30 U.S. crude oil possible
#Funds News
July 15, 2015 / 7:45 PM / 2 years ago

Hedge fund manager Taylor says $30 U.S. crude oil possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures, now at around $51 a barrel, could possibly fall to $30 levels in an extended selloff, hedge fund manager Beau Taylor of Taylor Woods Capital said on Wednesday, adding that he was “short,” or bearish, the market.

The next six to 18 months were expected to remain “very difficult” for oil traders and more “tactical play” was needed, Taylor told the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha Conference in New York. (Reporting By Barani Krishnan; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
