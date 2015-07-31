FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Hedge funds' bullish exposure to U.S. oil near 5-year low
#Energy
July 31, 2015 / 10:51 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-Hedge funds' bullish exposure to U.S. oil near 5-year low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds U.S. rig count rise in paragraph 9)
    By Barani Krishnan
    July 31 (Reuters) - Hedge funds and other speculators have
slashed their bullish exposure to U.S. crude to the lowest in
nearly five years, trade data showed on Friday, as local
drillers continue to add rigs and pump at full throttle despite
a global oil glut.
    U.S. crude prices posted their largest monthly decline since
the 2008 financial crisis on Friday, ending down 21 percent, as
global demand continued to trail production by about 2 million
barrels. 
    Corresponding with the price tumble, data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed money managers' net
long position in U.S. crude futures and options at the lowest
levels since September 2010.
    "People are just piling out of WTI and the hedge funds are
among the forerunners in the selling," said Tariq Zahir, a fund
manager at New York's Tyche Capital Advisors, referring to West
Texas Intermediate, the benchmark for U.S. crude.
    "We are going to be swimming in even more oil with the way
OPEC is pumping," he added.
    OPEC, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries,
groups Saudi Arabia and some of the biggest oil producers within
and outside the Middle East.
    The group produced over 32 million barrels per day in July,
up 140,000 bpd from June, reaching its highest monthly level in
recent history as it continued to favor retention of market
share over price defense, a Reuters survey shows.
 
    U.S. government data early this month showed OPEC production
at a surplus of 1.77 million bpd, and forecast it to grow to 2.1
million bpd in 2016.
    Aside from fears of runaway OPEC output, industry data shows
the U.S. rig count for oil rising by 26 percent over the past
two weeks, suggesting more domestic supply in the future.
 
    The CFTC data showed money managers cut their combined
futures and options positions in WTI by 2,497 contracts to
105,199 during the week to July 28. 
    WTI's front-month contract settled on Friday at below $47.12
a barrel, down more than $12 from its June close.
    Not all are bearish on U.S. crude going forward, though.
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note that WTI could
trade at a premium to global benchmark Brent by next
spring if U.S. gasoline demand, which helped oil prices recover
somewhat in the second quarter, remained on a tear.
    Brent, which lost 18 percent through July to settle
at $52.21 a barrel, is at a near-$5 premium to WTI now.
CL-LCO1=R.

 (Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
