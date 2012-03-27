FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mars Gulf of Mexico oil platform in maintenance in May--Shell
March 27, 2012

UPDATE 1-Mars Gulf of Mexico oil platform in maintenance in May--Shell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 27 (Reuters) - The Mars oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico, a major supplier of crude to U.S. refiners, will shut down for planned maintenance in May, operator Royal Dutch Shell Plc said Tuesday.

“This has been a planned shutdown. It is normal maintenance along with some work in preparation for the Mars B ‘Olympus’ development,” Shell spokeswoman Emily Oberton said.

Mars averaged producing more than 293,000 barrels per day (bpd) of medium sour crude in February, according to a company website.

Mars B or Olympus involves expanded production of about 100,000 bpd from a second deepwater platform to begin operation in the Mars field in 2015, Shell has said.

