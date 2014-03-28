FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela sees 2.3 mln bbl for open market in April -document
#Market News
March 28, 2014 / 4:30 PM / 3 years ago

Venezuela sees 2.3 mln bbl for open market in April -document

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 28 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA is offering at least 2.3 million barrels of crude, ultra low-sulfur diesel (ULSD) and jet fuel on the open market for delivery in April from its 187,000 bpd Puerto la Cruz refinery and other terminals located in eastern Venezuela, an internal document seen by Reuters says.

The company has ramped up tenders in recent weeks amid a bigger need for cash and decreasing domestic fuel demand because of ongoing protests against President Nicolas Maduro.

The tenders for April come after tenders in March to sell 730,000 barrels of ULSD, jet fuel, natural gasoline and light virgin naphtha.

“The company is long products after restarting several units at Amuay refinery,” said a trader who negociates with the state-owned company.

The document says PDVSA and its joint ventures have available for April four 240,000 barrel cargoes of ULSD, one 240,000 barrel cargo of jet fuel and two 550,000 barrel cargoes of diluted crude oil going out from different blocks in the Orinoco belt. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Terry Wade)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
