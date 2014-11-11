BP, Noble Group, Vitol line up to sell fuels to Venezuela -traders

HOUSTON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Oil and trading firms BP, Noble Group and Vitol are among companies offering gasoline and ultra low-sulfur diesel (ULSD) cargoes to Venezuela’s PDVSA, traders told Reuters on Tuesday as refinery outages force the state-run company to make its biggest unplanned products buy since 2012.

PDVSA is seeking up to eight 300,000 barrel cargoes of ULSD and gasoline RON 91 and 95 to be received by Nov. 17. The 2.4 million barrels of refined products would fill a gap left by a days-long outage at its 955,000 barrel-per-day Paraguana Refining Center.

A gasoline cargo sold by Spain’s Repsol to Noble Group in October - with the U.S. Gulf Coast or the Caribbean as its destinations - could be rerouted to Venezuela, one of the traders said.

Vitol and BP also have cargoes at sea that could be detoured to Venezuelan ports in the coming days, the traders added.

Venezuela became a net refined products importer in 2012 as a result of accidents and fires at its refineries network. As a result, the country with the world’s largest crude reserves joined a stable of Latin American nations that have long relied on U.S. refined products to power their economies.

Last year PDVSA bought 81,000 bpd of fuels from the United States according to the Energy Information Administration. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Terry Wade)