FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Venezuela's PDVSA awards tender to sell heavy crudes to Houston Refining -trader
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2013 / 4:15 PM / 4 years ago

Venezuela's PDVSA awards tender to sell heavy crudes to Houston Refining -trader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - State-run Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) awarded a contract to sell three cargoes of heavy Laguna, Bachaquero and Bachblend crudes to U.S. company Houston Refining, a trader close to the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

Houston Refining, formerly known as Lyondell-Citgo Refining (LCR), operates a 270,000 barrel refinery located on the Gulf Coast in Texas. PDVSA’s subsidiary in the Unites States, Citgo, had a 41.25 percent stake in the plant until it was sold in 2006 to its majoritary partner, Lyondell Chemical.

The trader added that the 300,000 barrel cargo of heavy Bachaquero crude included in the tender was sold at a price of $20.50 per barrel below ICE Brent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.