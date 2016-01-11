FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuelan crude sales to U.S. recovered in 2015 from record lows
January 11, 2016 / 10:41 PM / 2 years ago

Venezuelan crude sales to U.S. recovered in 2015 from record lows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* PDVSA sold an average of 772,880 bpd to U.S. in 2015
    * Citgo and Valero Energy were main receivers of Venezuelan
oil

    HOUSTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Venezuela's state-run PDVSA
 and its joint ventures sold an average of 772,880
barrels per day (bpd) of crude last year to their customers in
the United States, an increase from record lows in 2013 and
2014, according to Reuters trade flows data.
    Venezuela exported 755,000 bpd of crude to the United States
in 2013 and 733,000 bpd in 2014, according to the Energy
Information Administration. Larger shipments of diluted crude
oil (DCO) made with naphtha contributed to the recovery in 2015,
Reuters data show. 
    Amid falling oil prices, PDVSA last year increased purchases
of heavy naphtha and light crudes to use them as diluents for
its extra heavy crude, which helped the firm to boost exports to
its unit in the United States, Citgo Petroleum Corp,
as well as key customers including Valero Energy Corp,
Chevron Corp, Phillips 66 and Motiva Enterprises
. 
    After selling its stake in Chalmette refinery in Louisiana
to PBF Energy Inc in mid-2015, PDVSA has maintained
sales to the new operator, which also contributed last year to
the sales increase.
    After signing several oil deals with Chinese firms in recent
years, PDVSA's first destination of exports is Asia, followed by
North America, but the United States is the single largest buyer
of Venezuelan crudes.
    The following is a table of monthly sales of Venezuelan
crude to the United States coming from PDVSA's ports and
terminals, according to Reuters data:
    
 Month      Exports     Number of  Main receivers
            (in bpd)    cargoes    
 December   751,806     49         Valero Energy
                                   Citgo Petroleum
 November   829,500     51         Citgo Petroleum
                                   Valero Energy
 October    788,742     50         Citgo Petroleum
                                   Valero Energy
 September  724,230     44         Valero Energy
                                   Citgo Petroleum
 August     808,000     49         Citgo Petroleum
                                   Valero Energy
 July       728,450     46         Valero Energy
                                   Citgo Petroleum
 June       681,570     45         Valero Energy
                                   Citgo Petroleum
 May        777,225     54         Valero Energy
                                   Citgo Petroleum
 April      801,387     54         Valero Energy
                                   Chevron Corp
 March      851,613     56         Valero Energy
                                   Phillips 66
 February   796,000     42         Citgo Petroleum
                                   Valero Energy
 January    736,000     42         Citgo Petroleum
                                   Valero Energy
        

 (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Terry Wade and Lisa
Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
